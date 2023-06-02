Blair William & Co. IL Takes $156,000 Position in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 52,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIP. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. TPB Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $2,049,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Washington State Investment Board acquired a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $34,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Performance

FIP stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.10 million and a P/E ratio of -1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

FTAI Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:FIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 55.06%. The business had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.98%.

FTAI Infrastructure Profile

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries. It operates a multi-modal crude oil and refined products terminal, and other related assets. The company also has a 1,630-acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River with an underground storage cavern, a multipurpose dock, a rail-to-ship transloading system, and multiple industrial development opportunities; and a 1,660-acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River with rail, dock, and multiple industrial development opportunities, including a power plant under construction.

