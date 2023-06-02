Blair William & Co. IL Takes Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14,778.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of PMT stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -363.64%.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 13,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $156,517.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PMT has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating).

