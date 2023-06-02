Blair William & Co. IL Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

iShares MSCI China A ETF Stock Performance

CNYA opened at $29.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32. The company has a market cap of $299.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.46. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $35.58.

iShares MSCI China A ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A Inclusion index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese A-share equities. CNYA was launched on Jun 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

