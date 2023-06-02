Blair William & Co. IL Trims Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,464 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2,926.3% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 441,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,374,000 after buying an additional 426,720 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,097,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $40.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.31.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.