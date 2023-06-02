Blair William & Co. IL Trims Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kyndryl by 3,628.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,387,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,048,000 after buying an additional 16,920,997 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 82.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,760,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219,864 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,421,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,497,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 12.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,909,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,293 shares during the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KD stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.26. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Several analysts have recently commented on KD shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

