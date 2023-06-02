Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,921 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,757,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,061 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $16,702,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,624,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,299 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,855,000. Finally, Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $6,047,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

In other news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at $145,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FBRT opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.50. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 82.53 and a current ratio of 82.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.44%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 236.67%.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

