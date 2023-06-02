Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 503.3% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 896,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,268,000 after purchasing an additional 747,768 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after buying an additional 220,704 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 294.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after buying an additional 168,737 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 338,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after acquiring an additional 150,099 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 235.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after buying an additional 105,706 shares during the period.

BATS:ICVT opened at $72.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.83. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

