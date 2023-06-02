Boston Partners Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,278 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Apple were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Apple by 53.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,178,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,075,599,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after buying an additional 8,230,300 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.74.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $180.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.36 and its 200-day moving average is $152.62. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $180.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

