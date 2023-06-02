Bradford D. Whitehurst Purchases 10,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of ET opened at $12.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.308 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.79%.

ET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

