Brainard Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,081 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Brainard Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,081 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000. Microsoft accounts for 0.8% of Brainard Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,652,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $13,999,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $332.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.91 and a 200 day moving average of $267.26. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $335.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total transaction of $1,543,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 105,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,477,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,081 shares of company stock worth $15,448,816 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

