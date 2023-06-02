Bruno Ruggiero Buys 201,798 Shares of Quantum Graphite Limited (ASX:QGL) Stock

Quantum Graphite Limited (ASX:QGL – Get Rating) insider Bruno Ruggiero bought 201,798 shares of Quantum Graphite stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.50 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,091.81 ($65,419.48).

Quantum Graphite Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.20.

About Quantum Graphite

Quantum Graphite Limited engages in the exploration, mining, processing, manufacture, and sale of flake graphite and related products in Australia and internationally. Its flagship project is the Uley graphite project that includes five contiguous mining tenements located on the Eyre Peninsula, South Australia.

