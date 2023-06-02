Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,547 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Butterfly Network by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Butterfly Network by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Butterfly Network by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 415,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 179,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.25 price objective for the company.

Butterfly Network Price Performance

Shares of Butterfly Network stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $485.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.74. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $8.72.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 46.69% and a negative net margin of 215.28%. The company had revenue of $18.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Butterfly Network

In other news, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 64,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $127,781.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,448,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,930.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Lawrence T. Weiss sold 52,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $116,097.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,264,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,174.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 64,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $127,781.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,448,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,930.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,236 shares of company stock valued at $335,796. Corporate insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

