C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $24.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AI. DA Davidson downgraded shares of C3.ai from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut C3.ai from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.69.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $34.72 on Thursday. C3.ai has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $44.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 98.35%. The business had revenue of $66.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $5,050,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,001,974.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $105,622.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,660.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $5,050,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,001,974.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,848 shares of company stock worth $6,718,382. Company insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AI. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in C3.ai by 42.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in C3.ai by 26.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in C3.ai by 15.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

