Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,216 Shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIGZ. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000.
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE:BIGZ opened at $7.54 on Friday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $9.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.36.
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.
