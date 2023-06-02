Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,189 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Telefónica by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Telefónica by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,579 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Telefónica by 13.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 433,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 50,782 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Telefónica by 12.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Telefónica by 67.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 157,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 63,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Stock Performance

TEF stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.61. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 6.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEF has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Telefónica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.60.

Telefónica Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

