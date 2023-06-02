Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CPRI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Capri from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Capri from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cowen lowered Capri from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.19.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $34.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.27. Capri has a 12 month low of $34.25 and a 12 month high of $69.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Capri will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Capri by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,240,000 after purchasing an additional 119,122 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Capri by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,561,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 804,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capri by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,973,000 after purchasing an additional 177,979 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Capri by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,707,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,246,000 after purchasing an additional 581,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of Capri by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,514,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,204,000 after purchasing an additional 123,341 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

