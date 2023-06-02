Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Cut to $51.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Capri from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.19.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $34.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.46. Capri has a 12-month low of $34.25 and a 12-month high of $69.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Capri will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Capri by 135.6% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,503,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,668,000 after buying an additional 1,440,875 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $79,231,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $64,259,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Capri by 381.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,404,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,992,000 after buying an additional 1,113,074 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Capri by 29.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,561,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,909,000 after buying an additional 804,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

