Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,409 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,588 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 881.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.3 %

MU opened at $69.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.02. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $75.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,320 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

