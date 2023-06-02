CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Insider Brian Herb Sells 38,439 Shares

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) insider Brian Herb sold 38,439 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $403,993.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Herb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Brian Herb sold 59,240 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $638,014.80.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Brian Herb sold 2,321 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $24,370.50.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE CCCS opened at $11.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 278.82 and a beta of 0.75. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $204.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCCS shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Featured Stories

