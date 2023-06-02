CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Insider Sells $403,993.89 in Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) insider Brian Herb sold 38,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $403,993.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 351,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Herb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Brian Herb sold 59,240 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $638,014.80.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Brian Herb sold 2,321 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $24,370.50.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.82 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average is $9.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.45 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. Equities research analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 16.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 188.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 493,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 322,308 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 17.2% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,250,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after buying an additional 183,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the first quarter worth about $594,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCCS. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.78.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

