CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Lowered to $80.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CF Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.40.

CF Industries stock opened at $60.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.38.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

In other news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $1,450,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,816 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,375,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,411,000 after purchasing an additional 101,650 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $725,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

