CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Stock Position Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CGI were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,952,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,127,000 after buying an additional 2,065,815 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,243,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CGI by 123.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,394,000 after acquiring an additional 279,884 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CGI by 315.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,585,000 after purchasing an additional 262,400 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of CGI by 112.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 476,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 251,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $103.77 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $105.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.22. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

