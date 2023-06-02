Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,695 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Chindata Group Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ CD opened at $5.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.54. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $201.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.