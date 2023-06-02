Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,716,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,992,000 after purchasing an additional 140,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,094,000 after acquiring an additional 234,279 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,248,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,015,000 after acquiring an additional 85,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,815,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 953,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,242,000 after acquiring an additional 310,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 26,500 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $744,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,643.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,035 shares of company stock valued at $784,917. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

VSTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.60.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $26.21 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $740.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.36 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 28.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vista Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Recommended Stories

