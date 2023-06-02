Citigroup Inc. Buys 4,769 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WNC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Wabash National in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wabash National in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wabash National in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Wabash National by 123.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Wabash National by 62.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of WNC stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.62. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $30.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.38 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

Insider Activity at Wabash National

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 16,864 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $458,869.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,504,164.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 16,864 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $458,869.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,504,164.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael N. Pettit sold 36,020 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $979,383.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,278.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,847. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.

Wabash National Profile

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

Featured Stories

