Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,885 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,796,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,790,000 after buying an additional 114,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,063,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,956,000 after purchasing an additional 735,865 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,894,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,478,000 after purchasing an additional 56,822 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,928,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,944,000 after purchasing an additional 50,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,734,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,021,000 after purchasing an additional 54,951 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $338.90 million, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $11.90.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

