Citigroup Inc. Has $832,000 Stock Holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,119 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the first quarter worth $267,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the first quarter worth $1,135,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 193.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 13.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of REX American Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

REX American Resources Stock Performance

REX opened at $33.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.87. REX American Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The firm has a market cap of $574.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.92.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $200.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 5.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at REX American Resources

In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,301,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through one segment: Ethanol and By-products. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

Featured Stories

