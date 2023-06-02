Citigroup Inc. Has $834,000 Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,545 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 400.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1,128.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEI opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.16. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $27.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.02%.

Several analysts have weighed in on DEI shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

