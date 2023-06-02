Citigroup Inc. Has $841,000 Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 451.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EAT. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.81.

Brinker International Trading Up 4.2 %

EAT opened at $38.12 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $42.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.36.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Brinker International had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International Profile

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.