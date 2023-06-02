Citigroup Inc. Purchases 25,218 Shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) by 8,817.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,218 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ocwen Financial were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,747,000 after buying an additional 57,211 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 121,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,268,000. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OCN opened at $26.28 on Friday. Ocwen Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 19.10, a quick ratio of 19.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.04.

Ocwen Financial ( NYSE:OCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($3.88). Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $250.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.69 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ocwen Financial Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th.

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.

