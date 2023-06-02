Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,163 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 241.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Virtu Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet cut Virtu Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $842,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,631,482.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.55. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $26.22.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $373.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.19 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 22.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

