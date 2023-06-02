Citigroup Inc. Sells 26,112 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,333 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,112 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MasTec in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.60.

MasTec Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $101.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.93 and a 200 day moving average of $92.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -636.52 and a beta of 1.36. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $104.87.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.