Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,748 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 91.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, Director T J. Chung sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total value of $453,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404,407.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total transaction of $1,762,795.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director T J. Chung sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total value of $453,635.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404,407.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,825 shares of company stock worth $2,285,516 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Littelfuse Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on LFUS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $256.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.19 and a twelve month high of $281.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.34 and its 200-day moving average is $250.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $609.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.99 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.42%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

Featured Articles

