Citigroup Inc. Sells 46,922 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,922 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $19.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Nurix Therapeutics

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NRIX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.70.

(Get Rating)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.