Citigroup Raises Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $230.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $220.97.

Shares of CRM opened at $212.97 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $208.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1,014.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,656 shares of company stock worth $7,150,149. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,091,832,000 after acquiring an additional 391,648 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,263,546,000 after acquiring an additional 695,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,536,910,000 after buying an additional 332,375 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

