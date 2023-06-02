City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $4.69 on Thursday. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $187.32 million, a P/E ratio of -12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -216.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

