Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 273,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,439,374 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Conduent were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Conduent by 2.7% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 111,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 135,782 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 19.3% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Conduent by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 416,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Conduent by 73.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 20,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conduent

In other news, CFO Stephen Henry Wood acquired 33,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,119.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 697,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,043. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Conduent news, CEO Clifford Skelton acquired 34,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,156.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,447,499 shares in the company, valued at $10,032,222.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Henry Wood bought 33,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,119.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 697,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,043. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Conduent Trading Up 3.3 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNDT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conduent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

CNDT stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $683.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64. Conduent Incorporated has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $5.57.

About Conduent

(Get Rating)

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

Featured Articles

