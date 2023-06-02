ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,898 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 338.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CNOB opened at $14.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $552.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average is $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $28.68.

ConnectOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.13). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $69.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.90 million. Equities analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNOB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConnectOne Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $209,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,059.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Daniel E. Rifkin purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $69,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,689,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $209,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,059.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,531 shares of company stock valued at $287,213 over the last 90 days. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of modern financial services. The firm offers commercial, commercial real estate, commercial construction, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.