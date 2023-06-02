Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) CIO Shaul Kuba Acquires 21,122 Shares

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) CIO Shaul Kuba acquired 21,122 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $106,877.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 9,155,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,326,404.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shaul Kuba also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

On Wednesday, May 31st, Shaul Kuba acquired 4,200 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $21,840.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Shaul Kuba acquired 6,392 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $32,471.36.

On Monday, May 22nd, Shaul Kuba acquired 9,700 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $49,664.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Shaul Kuba acquired 1,744 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $8,772.32.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Shaul Kuba acquired 17,706 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $87,644.70.

On Monday, May 15th, Shaul Kuba bought 9,264 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $45,949.44.

On Friday, May 12th, Shaul Kuba bought 11,705 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $55,130.55.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Shaul Kuba bought 18,600 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $82,212.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Shaul Kuba bought 18,600 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $81,282.00.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Up 0.8 %

CMCT stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.94%.

CMCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their target price on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 144.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $5,526,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

(Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of the rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.