CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Bank of America

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie restated an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.44.
CrowdStrike Stock Performance
CRWD stock opened at $157.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of -199.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $205.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.47 and a 200-day moving average of $122.75.
Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike
In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the transaction, the president now owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,234,458.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
