CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Bank of America

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie restated an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.44.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock opened at $157.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of -199.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $205.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.47 and a 200-day moving average of $122.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $637.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the transaction, the president now owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,234,458.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.