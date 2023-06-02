CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $128.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Westpark Capital raised CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.44.

CRWD opened at $157.55 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $205.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.47 and its 200 day moving average is $122.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.43 and a beta of 1.03.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $637.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

