CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at UBS Group

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CRWD has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.44.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $157.55 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $205.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.75. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.43 and a beta of 1.03.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $637.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,668,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,144,000 after buying an additional 255,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,654,000 after acquiring an additional 171,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,322,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,280,000 after acquiring an additional 127,620 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,297,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,622,000 after purchasing an additional 412,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

