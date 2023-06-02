CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Lowered to $180.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
CRWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.44.
CrowdStrike Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $157.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of -199.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $205.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.75.
Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike
In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the sale, the president now owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,668,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,144,000 after purchasing an additional 255,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,654,000 after purchasing an additional 171,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,322,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,280,000 after acquiring an additional 127,620 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,297,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,622,000 after purchasing an additional 412,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
