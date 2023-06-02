CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $165.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $153.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CRWD. Citigroup upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.44.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $157.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $205.73. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of -199.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.75.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $637.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at $28,622,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,668,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,144,000 after buying an additional 255,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,654,000 after purchasing an additional 171,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,322,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,280,000 after buying an additional 127,620 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,297,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,622,000 after buying an additional 412,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

