CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $167.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.44.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $157.55 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $205.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.75. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $637.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,234,458.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.