CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $180.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CRWD has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.44.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $157.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.75. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $205.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $637.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.68 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,234,458.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 182,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,013,000 after buying an additional 10,937 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $746,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

