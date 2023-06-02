David A. Ranhoff Sells 1,791 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $181.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.49. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.15 and a 52-week high of $339.92.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enphase Energy Company Profile

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $363.00 to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.48.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

