Desmond Iain Catterall Acquires 4,734 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Stock

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) Director Desmond Iain Catterall bought 4,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $125,640.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,640.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

NFE stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.86 and a beta of 1.62. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.17.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.26 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

NFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on New Fortress Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 48.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 14.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.