DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DICE Therapeutics were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DICE. FMR LLC lifted its position in DICE Therapeutics by 460.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,206 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in DICE Therapeutics by 710.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 923,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,338,000 after purchasing an additional 809,864 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $15,514,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in DICE Therapeutics by 12.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,414,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,475,000 after purchasing an additional 270,940 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in DICE Therapeutics by 86.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 194,283 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

DICE Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %

DICE stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.24. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $45.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DICE Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Insider Activity at DICE Therapeutics

In related news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $290,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,036.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $290,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,036.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 155,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.67 per share, for a total transaction of $4,136,223.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,217,593 shares in the company, valued at $165,823,205.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 372,590 shares of company stock valued at $10,239,252 and sold 154,210 shares valued at $5,611,071. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DICE Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.