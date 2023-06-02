Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 2,783 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $32,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in AMERISAFE by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AMERISAFE by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,211,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in AMERISAFE by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in AMERISAFE by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in AMERISAFE by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $51.15 on Friday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.72 and a 1-year high of $60.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.52 million, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.80 and its 200-day moving average is $53.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Several research analysts have commented on AMSF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on AMERISAFE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered AMERISAFE from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMERISAFE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. The firm covers the construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime industries. The company was founded by Millard E. Morris in 1985 and is headquartered in DeRidder, LA.

